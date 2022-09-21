"Not some BS overseas in Saudi Arabia" - AEW President Tony Khan fires massive shots at WWE Crown Jewel event

Tony Khan is seemingly not holding back when bashing WWE, as he compared the brand's upcoming Crown Jewel event to AEW shows.

Under Triple H, the Stamford-based company is rapidly attempting to gain new ground in the pro wrestling business. However, that also includes revisiting venues across the world. One of these revisits is slated to take place in November as WWE gears up for Crown Jewel.

However, this venture has seemingly irked the AEW president. Speaking to News 12, he mentioned running successful shows in the Northeast region of the U.S. and slammed the Saudi Arabia event.

"We’re running a lot of great shows around the Northeast. It’s so many great wrestling markets in one geographic region. I’ll say it: [it’s] the crown jewel of wrestling markets — the real crown jewel of wrestling markets, not some BS overseas in Saudi Arabia. The real crown jewel — New York City — is where you want to be," Tony Khan said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

The premium live event will be held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the second Crown Jewel to be held at this venue after the inaugural show in 2018.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Triple H will respond Khan's scathing comment sometime in the future.

Tony Khan has a stacked card of matches scheduled for the AEW Grand Slam event

The All Elite President has reason to back up his taunts, as this week's show has officially become the highest-grossing event in the promotion's history.

Tony Khan shared a tweet on social media, touting the success of AEW despite the recent CM Punk controversy.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Tickets:



Don’t miss Grand Slam on tv tomorrow live on Wednesday Night Tony Khan @TonyKhan To celebrate the biggest live gate tomorrow night at AEW Grand Slam, we have a special gift for the ticket buyer who puts us at or above the $1 million mark for the first time ever: a commemorative Grand Slam chair signed by greats from the Tournament of Champions! To celebrate the biggest live gate tomorrow night at AEW Grand Slam, we have a special gift for the ticket buyer who puts us at or above the $1 million mark for the first time ever: a commemorative Grand Slam chair signed by greats from the Tournament of Champions! Tomorrow’s AEW Grand Slam in New York City is now officially the highest grossing event in @AEWonTV history!Tickets: AEWtix.com Don’t miss Grand Slam on tv tomorrow live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork + part 2 Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… Tomorrow’s AEW Grand Slam in New York City is now officially the highest grossing event in @AEWonTV history!Tickets: AEWtix.comDon’t miss Grand Slam on tv tomorrow live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork + part 2 Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Tony Khan has a slew of great matches for tomorrow's Dynamite episode. Amidst the stacked card, the "Crown Jewel" of the episode is expected to be the World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the show progresses this week.

