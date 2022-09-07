4 things we know about the real-life heat between CM Punk and The Elite

AEW World Champion CM Punk has been the talk of the town since the All Out pay-per-view ended, but for all the wrong reasons. The show saw him regaining the world championship from Jon Moxley. His arch-rival MJF also made a return to close the show and won the Casino Battle Royal.

However, it is what happened at the media scrum after the show that has been making all the headlines in the world of pro wrestling for the past few days. At the scrum, CM Punk took shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). This seemingly led to an altercation between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

On this list, we will look at four significant events in this saga and how things have played out.

#4. Adam Page goes into business for himself

Punk and Hangman face to face on AEW programming

In the buildup to a championship match between the two at AEW Double or Nothing, Hangman cut a shoot promo on CM Punk. Page said that the Second City Saint is different from what he shows on camera and hinted that he does not care about his co-workers.

This caused fans to speculate that he was behind Colt Cabana getting fired from AEW and that he wanted Cabana gone from there. Many fans expressed their displeasure over this and Punk received a lot of flak as a result.

This made the world champion furious, which in turn reportedly caused some heat between the two men. However, the situation between them was seemingly unresolved and Punk was sidelined with a foot injury at the culmination of their on-screen feud.

#3. CM Punk calls out Hangman Page

Punk calling out Hangman Page

After CM Punk returned from his injury, he went on to shoot on Adam Page. He challenged Hangman to an impromptu match and called him a coward before moving on to Jon Moxley, the interim champion at the time.

Surprisingly, Page never responded to the challenge. It was later reported that the challenge was not planned for the show and Punk used the promo as a receipt to Adam Page for his previous comments.

This caused more tension between the two men as Hangman was upset over Punk calling him out when he couldn't respond. Those present backstage condemned the actions as they thought it was unfair to the former world champion.

#2. Punk goes off at the media scrum

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

After the All Out PPV ended, a media scrum took place as usual to answer some questions from the media. Punk was scheduled to appear first on the scrum and went off on Colt Cabana and Hangman.

The Second City Saint said that he has had nothing to do with Cabana for a long time and he doesn't care where he works. He then went on to talk about their history and how they were even involved in legal disputes with each other.

Punk then took a shot at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, calling them irresponsible EVPs who cannot manage a target. However, it should be noted that he did not name them in the conference and only referred to them as EVPs. He accused them of spreading lies and planting fake news in the media, referring to rumors that he got Cabana fired from AEW.

He also bashed Hangman Adam Page for going into business for himself and calling him "an empty-headed f**king dumb f**k." This caused great controversy in the locker room and among the fans.

#1. A heated backstage altercation

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists There was a fight backstage of the media scrum with CM Punk allegedly starting things by swinging fists at Matt Jackson.



Ace Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Kenny Omega was also involved with Steel, grabbing his hair and biting him.



- Wrestling Observer There was a fight backstage of the media scrum with CM Punk allegedly starting things by swinging fists at Matt Jackson.Ace Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Kenny Omega was also involved with Steel, grabbing his hair and biting him.- Wrestling Observer https://t.co/4Wmz1XkNJ8

The media scrum seemingly acted as the final nail in the coffin for the situation as it reportedly led to a backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel on one side standing against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It was reported that CM Punk took the first swing.

There were also other reports of chairs being thrown which knocked out Nick Jackson and that Ace Steel even went as far as to bite Kenny Omega. There were reports saying that Omega and the Bucks were even ready to walk out of AEW.

