Massive update on alleged backstage physicality between CM Punk and top AEW stars following All Out

CM Punk reportedly was the aggressor in a physical altercation following his post-AEW All Out tirade against the Elite and Colt Cabana.

Ringside News reports that the new AEW Champion drew a line in the sand, with the approach of 'you're either with him or f*ck you, he wants you gone.' They went on to corroborate prior reports that there had been a physical altercation, with it being added that Punk was the aggressor.

It is yet to be said who was on the other side of his alleged attack. Backstage producer Ace Steel was said to be present.

The altercation is said to have occurred in the hallway while Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee had joined Tony Khan for their portion of the media scrum. Furthermore, the locker room has been described as 'completely divided' and in 'chaos' as it's either for or against the Cult of Personality.

The majority of the locker room is reportedly against him, with only Danhausen and FTR mentioned as likely to have his back.

The report concludes by saying that the altercation has been the topic of discussion continuously and that nobody is happy with how things went down.

It's worth noting that this is, as of yet, an unconfirmed report and should be taken as such. Nothing has emerged in an official sense pertaining to the matter, and this is all speculative.

What did CM Punk say against the Elite in the AEW All Out media scrum?

Despite being a newly crowned AEW World Champion in his hometown of Chicago, Punk hit the post-event press conference with a bone to grind regarding Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks.

Punk explained why he took issue with AEW EVPs Omega and the Bucks. He made it clear he felt as though they were trying to undermine his position despite the ramifications it could have had on event revenue.

"I’ll tell you why I’m upset about it. If you’re an EVP, you don’t try to middle your top babyface. Try to get your niche audience that is on the internet to try and hate him for some made-up, b******t rumor. Really p***es me off. Stepping on your own d**k, trying to f**king make money, sell tickets, fill arenas. These stupid guys think they’re in Reseda [California]," said CM Punk. [H/T Fightful]

The Elite were omitted from the media scrum, despite the fact they inaugurated the Trios Tag titles to kick off the night.

