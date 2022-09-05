Top AEW stars rumored to have confronted CM Punk over his comments in the aftermath of All Out

AEW All Out saw brand-new world champion CM Punk ruffle some feathers. As per recent reports, there was a confrontation between Punk and AEW Trios Champions.

Following his monumental world title win at the Chicago event, the Cult of Personality took to the media scrum to answer questions. What ensued was the innovator of the 'pipebomb promo' laying into Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select alleging that several stars were unhappy with the comments, including Omega and the Bucks. Fightful Select has now reported that there was rumored to have been some form of backstage confrontation between Punk, Ace Steel and members of the Elite.

The report goes on to state that there have been varying accounts regarding how involved the confrontation was.

CM Punk captured the world title in the main event of AEW All Out, dethroning Jon Moxley in a rematch of his Dynamite mauling. He is set to feud with MJF once more after the Long Islander won the Casino Ladder Match.

The Elite shared a historic night with CM Punk at AEW All Out

Despite being at odds with each other come the end of the night, CM Punk, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks all shared one thing in common during All Out.

Punk captured his second AEW world title in the main event. But starting off the night was the Elite vs Hangman Page and the Dark Order to crown the inaugural Trios Tag champions.

Despite it being a foregone conclusion that the Elite were taking the titles, it wasn't an easy journey to get there, as Hangman and the Dark Order fought valiantly. On countless occasions, it even looked as though they could steal the win and inaugurate the titles.

However, Hangman would be his team's undoing when he unintentionally delivered a Buckshot Lariat to John Silver. Omega pinned Silver shortly thereafter to be crowned the inaugural Trios Tag champs in Chicago.

