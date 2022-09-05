"Hell of a bar to set for the rest of the night" - Twitter erupts to Kenny Omega and team winning inaugural AEW Trios Championship

The inaugural AEW Trios Champions have finally been revealed to be Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at All Out, sparking a massive reaction on social media.

The pay-per-view saw a massive match between The Dark Order and The Elite, as Hangman Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds fought Omega and the Bucks. While the bout seemed to be on an even footing early on, both teams gained the upper hand over the other at multiple points during the match.

Near the end, the Dark Order seemed to be in control of the fight. As Silver held Omega for a buckshot lariat from Hangman, the Cleaner ducked at the last moment to avoid the blow. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy instead accidentally hit his own partner, leading to a quick pin from Omega and a victory for the Elite.

The win resulted in a variety of reactions on social media. A few AEW stars, such as Matt Hardy and Captain Shawn Dean, have already congratulated the Elite on their epic win.

A number of fans also expressed their delight at Kenny Omega bagging gold alongside Matt and Nick Jackson while praising the quality of the match.

Brent Hankins @mistermainevent Dark Order and Hangman Page vs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks was a certified banger. Hell of a bar to set for the rest of the night. #AEWAllOut Dark Order and Hangman Page vs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks was a certified banger. Hell of a bar to set for the rest of the night. #AEWAllOut

However, a large number of comments about the match pointed out the predictability of the results.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have etched their names in AEW history by becoming the inaugural Trios Champions. Omega recently returned to action a few weeks ago after being sidelined with multiple injuries. He last held the world title, which he lost to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021.

