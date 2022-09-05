Create

"Hell of a bar to set for the rest of the night" - Twitter erupts to Kenny Omega and team winning inaugural AEW Trios Championship

The pro-wrestling world erupted with the Trios Tournament coming to an end!
Omega and the Bucks pose with their titles
Shubhajit Deb
Modified Sep 05, 2022 07:20 AM IST

The inaugural AEW Trios Champions have finally been revealed to be Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at All Out, sparking a massive reaction on social media.

The pay-per-view saw a massive match between The Dark Order and The Elite, as Hangman Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds fought Omega and the Bucks. While the bout seemed to be on an even footing early on, both teams gained the upper hand over the other at multiple points during the match.

Near the end, the Dark Order seemed to be in control of the fight. As Silver held Omega for a buckshot lariat from Hangman, the Cleaner ducked at the last moment to avoid the blow. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy instead accidentally hit his own partner, leading to a quick pin from Omega and a victory for the Elite.

The win resulted in a variety of reactions on social media. A few AEW stars, such as Matt Hardy and Captain Shawn Dean, have already congratulated the Elite on their epic win.

Congrats to The Elite for becoming the 1st ever @AEW Trios Champs. #AEWAllOut
#TheElite have done it! #AndNEW #AEW #ALLOUT

A number of fans also expressed their delight at Kenny Omega bagging gold alongside Matt and Nick Jackson while praising the quality of the match.

Dark Order and Hangman Page vs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks was a certified banger. Hell of a bar to set for the rest of the night. #AEWAllOut
@TonyKhan @AEW @theAdamPage @SilverNumber1 @YTAlexReynolds @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks Hell of a match @TonyKhan! A+ 5 star wrestling!

However, a large number of comments about the match pointed out the predictability of the results.

@AEW @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com No surprise there.
@AEW @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Tony Khan can’t keep letting these tyrants book themselves to win all the titles. This is embarrassing.
@AEW @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com https://t.co/4QWGdMmt8s
@AEW @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com https://t.co/GzGdZw5u1y
@SKWrestling_ @KennyOmegamanX Good match, just too predictable
In the BIGGEST SHOCKER EVER……the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are the initial AEW Trios champions. twitter.com/aew/status/156…

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have etched their names in AEW history by becoming the inaugural Trios Champions. Omega recently returned to action a few weeks ago after being sidelined with multiple injuries. He last held the world title, which he lost to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021.

Did you enjoy the match at All Out? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Debottam Saha

