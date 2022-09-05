Multiple major AEW stars reportedly threaten to leave after CM Punk's shocking comments post-All Out

CM Punk had some choice words following AEW All Out, which reportedly caused a stir in the locker room. AEW Executive Vice Presidents even threatened to walk out following the comments.

The promotion's new world champion ran down his history with Colt Cabana at the All Out media scrum. He also took aim at Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. Among his comments were accusations that Omega and the Bucks had leaked info, and that Hangman went into business for himself, nearly costing AEW a huge gate.

Fightful Select has now reported that immediately following the media scrum, talent had said that Omega and the Bucks were 'extremely p*ssed off' with the situation. Claims indicated that they had even threatened to walk due to the comments.

It's also said that at least one of the Young Bucks has been in contact with non-AEW talent, with the indication that many of the rumors about Punk and frustration surrounding him had truth to them.

The Elite trio had also been scheduled for the scrum, it was said. However, an adjustment was made and around the same time, security was around the scrum area in a hurry. It remains unknown whether or not this is related to the situation.

The report concludes by stating that several talents are said to have been upset with the comments made by CM Punk.

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley for the world title at AEW All Out

Punk was part of the post-event scrum featuring the winners of several bouts, being the first to be interviewed following his title win in Chicago.

Two weeks removed from being decimated in just over three minutes, the Second City Saint sought to avenge his crushing loss and crown himself as a two-time AEW Champion. History looked to repeat itself when Punk had the champion reeling in the opening stages, even landing a GTS for a close two-count.

However, the rest of the bout was fought far more competitively than their maiden clash. Another GTS later to a down-and-out Moxley, and CM Punk was the world champion once more.

MJF emerged following the main event, having won the Casino Ladder Match in shocking fashion, sewing the seeds for their trilogy bout for the title.

