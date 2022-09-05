Casino Ladder match winner, "The mystery Joker," unveils his mask and confronts CM Punk after AEW World Championship win at All Out

MJF emerged following the main event of AEW All Out, revealing himself to be the Casino Ladder Match-winning 'Joker' and perhaps CM Punk's first challenger.

The Long Islander has not been seen in AEW since the post-Double or Nothing episode of Dynamite. The appearance saw him cut a scathing promo against the company and its president Tony Khan, dubbing his boss a "f*cking mark" and demanding to be fired.

It was in the Casino Ladder Match where MJF made his return, although fans were unaware at the time. He emerged as a masked assailant during the bout after Stokely Hathaway and his group ran amock over the contestants in the match.

When CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley for the world title in the main event, the lights shut off and the self-proclaimed Devil made his entrance. He stared down the new world champion and his arch-nemesis, who raised the title in the air to foreshadow what's to come.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku