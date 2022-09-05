New AEW World Champion crowned after a bloodbath between CM Punk and Jon Moxley at All Out pay-per-view

CM Punk became a two-time AEW World Champion after dethroning Jon Moxley in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois during All Out 2022.

The rematch between the two top stars occurred after they both signed an open contract, which came from Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence previously squashed The Second City Saint to unify the world titles a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

As the match underwent, CM Punk and Jon Moxley unleashed their frustrations by playing mind games and exchanging devastating shots with one another. Punk, however, got himself busted wide open and Moxley loved every bit of it.

The Purveyor of Violence tried to squeeze the life out of The Second City Saint by targeting his bloodied face. Moxley even applied the Figure Four leglock and flipped the bird to Punk, who in turn fired back by doing the same.

Punk tried his signature diving elbow but Moxley countered it with a Bulldog Choke. In the end, the former was able to hit two straight GTS on the latter to regain the AEW World Championship.

Afterward, The Second City Saint celebrated with his fellow Chicagoans as he stood tall despite plenty of blood.

