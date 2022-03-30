"The best booker" - WWE legend praises AEW president Tony Khan

WWE legend and current AEW star Matt Hardy has nothing but praise for All Elite boss Tony Khan.

Since reuniting with his brother, Jeff Hardy, Matt has been on a roll. The Hardy Boyz are undefeated, with victories against Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. Big Money has been getting the upper hand in his feud with the Andrade Family Office (AFO).

Meanwhile, Khan has revived the Supercard of Honor from Ring Of Honor, which will take place on April 1, 2022. It will be his first ROH pay-per-view since buying the promotion on March 2, 2022.

In a tweet, Hardy posted a picture with Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, his former associates, reiterating that Khan is the best boss in pro wrestling.

"I say this with conviction.. In 2022, @TonyKhan is the best booker & boss in all of pro wrestling. I F**KING LOVE @AEW."

Check out the tweet below:

Matt Hardy was victorious on last week's AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Matt Hardy teamed up with Jeff, Darby Allin, and Sting. They battled the AFO's representatives, The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

During the match, Matt took a massive bump when The Private Party cornered him. The duo hit the Side Effect on their former mentor in the sound system area.

Meanwhile, Jeff, Darby, and Sting neutralized The Butcher and The Blade in the backstage area. It ended with The Charismatic Enigma performing a ridiculous Swanton Bomb from the window.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW @JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! .@JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/dIea3Q9CTV

In the end, Matt and Sting hit their finishers Twist of Fate and Scorpion Death Drop, respectively, against Kassidy and Quen to win the match. Their rivalry will move one step forward as Darby Allin faces Andrade on this week's AEW Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's praise for Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy