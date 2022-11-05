AEW President Tony Khan gives cagey response on CM Punk's future amid reports of departure

AEW President Tony Khan had little to give away when it came down to whether or not Colt Cabana's appearance this past week spelt the end of CM Punk in the company.

Punk and Cabana have had long-standing issues for almost a decade that emerged once more this year when it was said that the former was somewhat responsible for the latter's seeming transfer to Ring of Honor.

Cabana appeared during this past week's edition of AEW Dynamite, a move which largely felt like a confirmation of the rumors, with Punk reported as being on his way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

When asked during an interview with Sports Illustrated whether this was the case, Tony Khan declined to comment directly on the matter.

"Chris Jericho has been wrestling a number of former Ring of Honor champions, competing against a number of ROH's greatest stars like Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Dalton Castle, Bandido and now, Colt Cabana," Khan said. "It's been an exciting series of matches against some great wrestlers who have legendary histories in Ring of Honor, and we're seeing the ROH stars trying to stop Jericho from desecrating that title." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Rumors are circulating that Punk may even return to WWE should he depart AEW, only time will tell if the move manifests itself.

Tony Khan declined to comment on whether the Elite were returning to AEW

During the same interview, Tony Khan was further asked whether the Elite, who had been suspended following an altercation with CM Punk, was imminently set to return after vignettes were aired on Dynamite.

Rather than confirm or deny, the president continued to maintain his tight-lippedness over the situation, simply replying, "I cannot comment on that."

The Elite and Punk were said to be involved in an altercation following the media scrum. Allegedly, the Young Bucks confronted the newly crowned AEW Champion for his words in the scrum, which quickly turned physical.

