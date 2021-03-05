"In the next week, you’ll see more wrestlers debuting" - AEW President Tony Khan hints at more new signings

In the last few months, AEW has signed huge names like Sting and Paul Wight. The man formerly known as The Big Show teased that another major star will debut at AEW Revolution, and recently, Tony Khan hinted that more new arrivals are on the way.

Led by Tony Khan, AEW has quickly become one of the top wrestling promotions in the world, and it keeps drawing new eyes to its product. Bringing in major names and building younger talent has been AEW's recipe for success, and based on AEW's growing ratings, it's fair to say that this formula is working.

In a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Khan discussed all things AEW ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view. In one highlight, the AEW President teased that fans can expect to see more signings in the coming days.

“If you look at the ratings, year-over-year, the only wrestling company that didn’t plummet in the ratings in February—year-over-year—was AEW. So, yeah, I do think the balance of power has shifted, to the fans and AEW. We keep signing more great wrestlers, and in the next week, you’ll see more wrestlers debuting in AEW.”

Tony Khan gave a great interview and tremendous insight while talking up this Sunday's #AEWRevolution pay-per-view. https://t.co/15sf4DHPm0 — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) March 5, 2021

AEW Dark has been the stage for most of the company's debuts, but Tony Khan emphasised that he has "great signings" up his sleeve. In the past, Khan has similarly hinted at major moves, so these additions could be his latest attempt to shift the balance of power in wresttling.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the fallout of the Revolution pay-per-view, a show that's expected to offer several surprises.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight made his first appearance on AEW programming since he signed with the company, and he made a big announcement ahead of this weekend's event.

Wight stated that a renowned name will make their debut on Sunday. Wight went on to call this mystery person a "Hall of Fame-level" talent.

.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Tony Khan confirmed the announcement during his appearance on AEW Unrestricted and offered some further details about this "huge, huge star." Fans continue to speculate about this mysterious signing, and Christian and Kurt Angle are viewed as two possibilities.

There is also another surprise set for Revolution, as the sixth participant in the Face of Revolution Ladder Match will be a mystery entrant. Fans will have to wait until Sunday to see what AEW has in store.