AEW President Tony Khan issues statement on Wardlow after he suffers devastating injury

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed the social media rumors concerning Wardlow's injury. After Mr. Mayhem's monstrous return at Forbidden Door, he sustained an injury in just a couple of weeks. Despite being fumbled in the past, fans were standing behind the former TNT Champion. Recently, Tony cleared the air about a major issue.At All Out, Hangman Page is set to defend the AEW World Championship against the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. A few days ago, rumors were flying around that Wardlow was supposed to challenge the Cowboy, but due to his injury, the Protostar took his spot at the pay-per-view.While speaking on the All Out media call, Tony Khan claimed that Mr. Mayhem was never going to go against Hangman Page at the event. The president also revealed that there were huge plans in store for him.Veteran Jim Cornette talks about why WWE might not hire WardlowThe former TNT Champion was a hot commodity a few years ago. However, after his long hiatus, where he was recovering as well as working on TV projects, his popularity diminished a bit.While speaking on Drive Thru, veteran Jim Cornette claimed that Mr. Mayhem would have gotten offers from WWE NXT a couple of years ago, but he claimed that it might be too late for that. His recent injury will also take significant time for recovery.&quot;He's practically forgotten about. He comes back and hurts himself again, and now, by the time he gets back in the ring, he's going to be almost 40, even closer. They're not going to take him now over there in NXT, if he got the itch to go. So, I think the ship has sailed,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what will be next for Wardlow once he returns to the squared circle.