  • AEW President Tony Khan issues statement on Wardlow after he suffers devastating injury

AEW President Tony Khan issues statement on Wardlow after he suffers devastating injury

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 19, 2025 01:13 GMT
Wardlow was recently injured [Image Credits: AEW
Wardlow was recently injured [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, star's X]

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed the social media rumors concerning Wardlow's injury. After Mr. Mayhem's monstrous return at Forbidden Door, he sustained an injury in just a couple of weeks. Despite being fumbled in the past, fans were standing behind the former TNT Champion. Recently, Tony cleared the air about a major issue.

At All Out, Hangman Page is set to defend the AEW World Championship against the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. A few days ago, rumors were flying around that Wardlow was supposed to challenge the Cowboy, but due to his injury, the Protostar took his spot at the pay-per-view.

While speaking on the All Out media call, Tony Khan claimed that Mr. Mayhem was never going to go against Hangman Page at the event. The president also revealed that there were huge plans in store for him.

Veteran Jim Cornette talks about why WWE might not hire Wardlow

The former TNT Champion was a hot commodity a few years ago. However, after his long hiatus, where he was recovering as well as working on TV projects, his popularity diminished a bit.

While speaking on Drive Thru, veteran Jim Cornette claimed that Mr. Mayhem would have gotten offers from WWE NXT a couple of years ago, but he claimed that it might be too late for that. His recent injury will also take significant time for recovery.

"He's practically forgotten about. He comes back and hurts himself again, and now, by the time he gets back in the ring, he's going to be almost 40, even closer. They're not going to take him now over there in NXT, if he got the itch to go. So, I think the ship has sailed," he said.

It remains to be seen what will be next for Wardlow once he returns to the squared circle.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

