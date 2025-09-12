AEW replaces Wardlow after heartbreaking injury - Reports

AEW star Wardlow returned a few weeks ago at Forbidden Door after a long hiatus due to injury. Despite being cleared, he extended his hiatus for a major project. On his return, he wrote off Swerve Strickland. Things were off to a good start, but he sustained another injury after his comeback and might be out for a few months.AEW was going to push the former TNT Champion to the moon during this run after fumbling him multiple times in the past. AEW World Champion Hangman Page will be facing the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher at All Out. The two have been able to get fans invested in their program in just a short time.According to Fightful.com, AEW's original plan was to put the Cowboy in the ring with Mr. Mayhem for the championship. The former TNT Champion's unfortunate injury led to him being replaced by the ProtoStar.Veteran speculates the reason for Wardlow's injuryMr. Mayhem appeared at Forbidden Door and wrecked Swerve Strickland. Days after his comeback, reports claimed that he's injured.While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Wardlow might have injured himself in the gym, as he didn't do much physical work at Forbidden Door.&quot;I don't think he got hurt during that match. I think he got hurt in the gym and maybe told Tony that he got hurt in the match. I think Wardlow got hurt in the gym. I think he was embarrassed so he told him [Tony] he got hurt in that match. He's going to be paid anyway but I think he got hurt doing those deep bench presses. He did nothing in that match that could tear a pec muscle at all, not that I saw,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when the former TNT Champion returns to AEW.