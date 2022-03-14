"I think it shows what a classy person he is" - AEW President Tony Khan lavishes praise on former WWE legend

AEW President Tony Khan has lavished a large amount of praise on recent AEW signing and former NXT General Manager William Regal. He also discussed the recent promo that the Englishman cut on the March 9th episode of Dynamite.

After debuting at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th, Regal accompanied Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to the ring for their match against Anthony Henry and JD Drake. After the former world champions picked up an easy victory, Regal delivered a heartfelt promo that varied in emotion.

Despite the promo segment going over its original time frame, Tony Khan was quick to commend the veteran on Busted Open Radio, as he praised Regal's promo ability and his professionalism.

"That was an amazing promo and it sets a great example, I think," said Khan. "Everybody in the back has so much respect for him, and you know, if his interview goes long, it means somebody else might have to cut their interview or their segment short. And that was what happened and it was very cool of him to apologize to anybody that was affected by it, because generally, we try to keep the show moving, try to keep the shows on time. You know, that was very cool of him to do that and he didn’t have to, but he did, and I think it shows what a classy person he is." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Regal took to Twitter after the episode of Dynamite to apologize to his new AEW colleagues for taking time away from other performers on the show.

Tony Khan has loaded this week's AEW Dynamite with lots of exciting matches

William Regal will appear on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, as he will accompany Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley for the second week in a row. The new team will take on Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends stable. This isn't the only bout that Tony Khan has booked for the loaded "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite.

A trios match will see AEW World Champion Hangman Page and AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus team up to take on Adam Cole and reDRagon.

Making his first defense of the TNT Championship, Scorpio Sky will take on the winner of the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Wardlow.

On top of all of this, almost a year to the day of their iconic Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa inside a Steel Cage.

