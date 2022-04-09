×
"A star is born" - Tony Khan sends a message for 25-year old AEW star

Tony Khan was mighty impressed by Wheeler Yuta's memorable performance on this week's AEW Rampage, where he took Jon Moxley to the limits.

Moxley and Yuta headlined the Friday night show, putting up arguably one of the best TV matches of the year in any promotion. While the former AEW Champion is no stranger to delivering incredible performances, the match on Rampage was the perfect showcase for Wheeler Yuta.

The ROH Pure Champion left fans stunned after Moxley could not put him down even after hitting two Paradigm Shifts. Moreover, though Yuta ultimately lost, it's worth noting that he didn't tap out but passed out.

AEW President Tony Khan was also in awe of the 25-year old's star-making performance as he put out the following tweet after Rampage went off the air.

Here's what he had to say:

"A star is born, @WheelerYuta #AEWRampage."

Check out Khan's tweet below:

A star is born, @WheelerYuta #AEWRampage

After the grueling match on Rampage, William Regal and Bryan Danielson entered the ring, with the former offering Yuta a handshake. Though it wasn't explicitly conveyed, it's clear that the ROH Pure Champion has become the latest and youngest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Jim Cornette was unhappy with Wheeler Yuta's presentation in AEW

While the whole wrestling world is singing Wheeler Yuta's praises after this week's Rampage, a few days back, Jim Cornette slammed his presentation in AEW.

Cornette was unhappy with the sudden transformation in Yuta's character, saying it made little sense to present him as a 'goof' first and then as a serious competitor.

"Again, he's [Yuta] an athletic guy and a good-looking kid and he seems serious and besides his horrendous tights but you don't just bring a guy in and present him on television for several weeks as a goof and then just start moving him up the ladder. That's why nobody gets over. They're over when they come in and then, they get less over as they go along because of the way that they're utilized," Cornette said.
Solid week. https://t.co/GysnLe55pG

It will be intriguing to see if the former WWE manager changes his opinion following Wheeler Yuta's performance against Jon Moxley. With so much momentum behind him, it's safe to say Yuta could become a central focus of All Elite Wrestling's programming in the coming weeks and months.

