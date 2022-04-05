"That’s why nobody gets over" - Jim Cornette slams AEW’s presentation of 25-year-old star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently took a shot at All Elite Wrestling over their presentation of Wheeler Yuta. Yuta is the current ROH Pure Champion after beating Josh Woods at ROH Supercard of Honor.

The 25-year-old faced Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite last week. In a stellar bout, Danielson was able to make Yuta tap out with the LeBell Lock. The AEW star has been consistently pursued by the Blackpool Combat Club over the past few weeks.

On the latest episode of The Experience, Cornette stated that while Yuta has potential, AEW should not force his sudden push after being associated with a comical group. According to the veteran, this will do more harm than good, especially when the wrestler is already over by himself.

"Again, he's [Yuta] an athletic guy and a good-looking kid and he seems serious and besides his horrendous tights but you don't just bring a guy in and present him on television for several weeks as a goof and then just start moving him up the ladder. That's why nobody gets over. They're over when they come in and then, they get less over as they go along because of the way that they're utilized," Cornette said. (From 3:11 - 3:44)

Jim Cornette questioned Bryan Danielson's booking

Much like Yuta, Bryan Danielson's booking was also the subject of criticism from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. The former manager was not a fan of how The American Dragon was being presented in AEW programming.

Speaking on The Experience, Cornette emphasized that placing the hottest heel in the tag-team division was done on purpose.

"They couldn't have done it on purpose. It was almost impossible. Nobody of course ever tried to do these things. But yeah, take your hottest heel and make them the most popular people you got and take your baby faces and bury the f**k out of them."

Yuta is currently a champion right now and is being tested even further by Danielson. It is only a matter of time before the young star eventually joined the newly-formed stable. The ROH Pure Champion has already started to distance himself from the Best Friends.

