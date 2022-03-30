"They couldn't have done it on purpose" - Jim Cornette slams AEW's booking of 5-time WWE Champion

Jim Cornette is not a fan of how Bryan Danielson has been booked in AEW recently.

Bryan Danielson faced Jon Moxley at the Revolution pay-per-view in March after the former asked the latter to team up with him. The once Lunatic Fringe came out on top but upon a debuting William Regal's command, he reluctantly joined forces with the American Dragon.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the industry veteran lamented the fact that AEW booked its best heel in a tag team that caused fans to start cheering for him.

"So they write it this way, you couldn't have begged, borrowed or stolen Bryan Danielson being the best heel in the business. It just occurred, it happened. He got it over and they've completely disrupted the whole god d**n thing. Moxley and Danielson against Brian Pillman and Griff Garrison the Varsity Blonds. So in this match the heels kicked the s**t out of the babyfaces and beat them flat at 4 o'clock and the fans cheered every second."

Cornette added:

"If somebody had come to anybody, any promoter, any booker of any territory, ever and said, I will give you $100,000, in two weeks make it so that your hottest heel is cheered to the rafters and vice versa. They couldn't have done it on purpose. It was almost impossible. Nobody of course ever tried to do these things. But yeah, take your hottest heel and make them the most popular people you got and take your baby faces and bury the f**k out of them." (2:50:10-2:52:20)

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have won all three of their matches in AEW

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, now going by the name of Blackpool Combat Club, picked up their third consecutive win. Their latest victory came against Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. of the Varsity Blonds.

Their two previous wins came over the WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry and JD Drake, and the Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

The former WWE Champions, under the tutelage of William Regal, are already one of the most formidable tag teams in the company. If they decide to go for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the future, they are likely to enter the contest as favorites.

