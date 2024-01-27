AEW President Tony Khan makes bold claim; fans erupt

AEW President and chief booker Tony Khan has made a bold claim on social media, prompting various responses from fans.

All Elite Wrestling was created in 2019, and since its inception, the company has established itself as one of the most prominent wrestling promotions in the world. Featuring incredibly diverse and stacked rosters of talent from all across the globe, AEW has made a name for itself as a stage for alternative flavors of wrestling.

As the company enters the new year, Tony Khan took to X to share a photograph of himself with a caption that suggested that the promotion's programming and success in 2024 will resemble the same as 2021:

"2024 @AEW is the next 2021 AEW." - Khan wrote

2021 was a very lucrative and positive year for the Jacksonville-based promotion. The year saw the debut of Rampage on TNT, the blockbuster arrival of CM Punk at the First Dance edition of the same show.

Other debuts included Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at All Out 2021, not to mention the signing of current TNT Champion Christian Cage and former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black. Furthermore, the first Blood and Guts match took place in 2021, as well as the first edition of the Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fans on X voiced a range of responses to Khan's post. Some users expressed excitement at the prospect of the product improving in quality in 2024 and over the potential signing of free agents Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada. Others, however, were more cynical in their reactions, pointing to the downward trend of ticket sales and criticizing its recent booking.

Khan seems to have big plans for the company in 2024, and it remains to be seen how the company will manage to sustain and further its growth as the year goes on.

Tony Khan has re-signed a forgotten AEW star

A rarely-seen AEW star has revealed that he has been re-signed by Tony Khan.

In an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Anthony Ogogo spoke about re-signing with the company. Ogogo was been with the promotion since 2019, making his official debut in March 2021 by joining the Factory and attacking Cody Rhodes, who would defeat him at the PPV Double or Nothing the same year.

Ogogo appeared mainly on Dark and Dark: Elevation throughout 2022 before the shows were scrapped. He worked a couple of dark matches on Collision towards the end of 2023 and has also been active in the independent scene. In the podcast, the former Olympic boxer spoke about Tony Khan retaining his services and his desire to gain the experience necessary to showcase his skills:

“There’s working there (on the independents) and there’s working AEW. So I’m in a weird situation now where I think there’s a lot of potential around me and Tony Khan has signed me and he’s re-signed me. So he obviously sees something in me and I have this aura which people haven’t got because they haven’t done what I’ve done in real life. But it’s like, I need to get the experience.”

Ogogo went on to add:

“It’s what do you do? Do I put myself out and do every indie? Just go on and get the experience? But then again, working in front of 100 people is very different to working in front of 5,000 against somebody else, or do I just kind of sit and be patient? But I don’t wanna be patient… I don’t wanna be patient anymore. I wanna show my worth.” [H/T, Post Wrestling]

It remains to be seen whether and how Anthony Ogogo factors into Tony Khan's booking in 2024.

