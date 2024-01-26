Tony Khan has re-signed forgotten AEW star

Tony Khan has some good news in the form of a forgotten star re-signing with AEW quietly. The announcement should hopefully come as good news, as TK has been having a tough time lately.

The star in question is none other than former boxer turned-wrestler Anthony Ogogo. He first signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has been working mainly on the dark shows. During the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Ogogo revealed that Tony Khan had re-signed him.

“There’s working there (on the independents) and there’s working AEW. So I’m in a weird situation now where I think there’s a lot of potential around me and Tony Khan has signed me and he’s re-signed me. So he obviously sees something in me and I have this aura which people haven’t got because they haven’t done what I’ve done in real life. But it’s like, I need to get the experience.”

The Olympic medalist continued:

“It’s what do you do? Do I put myself out and do every indie? Just go on and get the experience? But then again, working in front of 100 people is very different to working in front of 5,000 against somebody else, or do I just kind of sit and be patient? But I don’t wanna be patient… I don’t wanna be patient anymore. I wanna show my worth.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see what kind of plans Tony Khan has for Ogogo, given that he has re-signed with the company.

AEW star Daniel Garcia comments on Tony Khan’s social media antics

AEW President Tony Khan has been on the receiving end of a lot of flak from fans because of his outbursts on social media, namely Twitter.

AEW star Daniel Garcia defended his boss when he was a guest on Adrian Hernandez’s YouTube channel.

He said:

"A lot of people don't like what Tony says on Twitter, but I look at it like it's his company first and foremost, he can do whatever he wants. He's the one putting the money behind this company, he's paying all our salaries, that's on him. But it's great to know that you have somebody willing to put themselves out there and that's willing to fight for his team.”

Tony Khan will see those comments and take heart, knowing that his employees are defending him in public.

