AEW's Daniel Garcia gets honest about Tony Khan's controversial tweets

Daniel Garcia, who is one of AEW's most promising young wrestlers, has shared his honest opinions on Tony Khan's recent controversial tweets.

In a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Daniel Garcia shared his perspective on Tony Khan's tirade on X/Twitter, voicing his support for the President of AEW. Recently, Khan questioned the wrestling community for not criticizing WWE for booking Jinder Mahal in a World Heavyweight Championship match despite his pitiful win/loss record in 2023.

Khan contrasted this with his booking of an AEW World Championship bout between the champion Samoa Joe and the challenger HOOK, who, on the other hand, boasted a 28-1 record at the time. TK later initiated a war of words after the official handle of the USA Network alluded to the former's frequent references to Cagematch ratings.

Conveying his appreciation for having a boss who vocally stands up for his talent, the former ROH Pure Champion suggested that Khan voice his thoughts on social media the way he believes in the AEW roster.

"A lot of people don’t like what Tony says on Twitter, but it’s his company first and foremost, he can do whatever he wants. He’s the one putting the money behind this company, he’s paying all of our salaries, that’s on him. It’s great to know that you have somebody willing to put themselves out there and fight for his team. That’s what I love most about it. He says whatever he wants because he really believes in use and he knows we can back it up." [From 02:36 to 03:00] [H/T: Fightful]

Garcia is currently involved in a feud with the House of Black alongside former Tag Team Champions FTR. The Top Guys and Garcia lost a six-man tag match against Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews on the January 13 episode of Collision.

A rematch in the form of a Steel Cage Elimination match has been scheduled between the two teams on the same show next Saturday.

Former WWE stars hoping to work with Adam Copeland on AEW

A pair of former WWE Superstars voiced their eagerness to work with Adam Copeland on AEW.

A user on X recently asked the Bollywood Boyz if they would like to appear in a tag match against the Rated R Superstar. In response, the former Singh Brothers raised the possibility of an all-Canadian match-up featuring Copeland in their hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia, where AEW will debut in May.

"Well, AEW is coming to Vancouver in May 👀 an all Canadian match up, in our hometown? 🇨🇦 that would be cool!" they said.

Expand Tweet

The duo of Gurv and Harv Sihra also shared that the former WWE Champion was a mentor figure to them, revealing that they had modeled their career in the Canadian independent scene on Copeland's.

"*versus one of our true mentors. We shaped our entire Canadian independent run in our early years after @RatedRCope"

Expand Tweet

The Bollywood Boyz most recently appeared in the November 8, 2023, episode of Dynamite, in which Austin and Colten Gunn of Bullet Club Gold swiftly defeated them.

Do you want to see Adam Copeland face off against the Bollywood Boyz? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.