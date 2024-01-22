Former WWE stars hoping for AEW return with Adam Copeland

A pair of former WWE Superstars have expressed interest in teaming with Adam Copeland at an upcoming AEW show.

AEW is set to make their big Vancouver, BC debut on May 11 for a live Collision taping. Since leaving WWE in 2021, The Bollywood Boyz have worked five matches for AEW. Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra debuted with a loss to The Gunns at the Dark: Elevation tapings on October 12, 2022.

Recently, a fan on X asked The Bollywood Boyz if they would want to team up with fellow Canadian Adam Copeland. The brothers responded and said they would be interested in an all-Canadian match in their hometown.

"Well, AEW is coming to Vancouver in May [eyes emoji] an all Canadian match up, in our hometown? [Canadian flag emoji] that would be cool!," they wrote.

The former Singh Brothers then posted a follow-up tweet and expressed interest in going against the former Edge. They noted that their run on the Canadian indies was modeled after The Rated R Superstar.

"*versus one of our true mentors. We shaped our entire Canadian independent run in our early years after @RatedRCope," they wrote.

Copeland has not responded to The Bollywood Boyz as of this writing. He issued another Open Challenge on last night's AEW Collision, and defeated Dante Martin.

Adam Copeland on wanting to have fun in AEW

The wrestling legend (famously known as Edge) signed with Tony Khan's company in 2023 after surprisingly leaving WWE.

Adam Copeland began his Open Challenge campaign on AEW Collision three weeks ago, and since then has picked up wins over Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, and Dante Martin. He recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about how important it is to have fun at this stage of his career.

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast," said Copeland.

The Cope Open will continue on this week's Dynamite as Copeland faces a 35-year veteran pro wrestler in their first-ever match.

