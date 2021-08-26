Top AEW official opens up about Sting and Christian Cage's backstage attitude

AEW President and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, recently appeared as a guest on the Le Batard & Friends podcast and spoke about Sting and Christian Cage's attitude behind the scenes.

During the Q/A session, the AEW chief heaped praise on both Sting and Christian, stating that they have been the star attraction for the company. He also acknowledged their down-to-earth attitude in the locker room:

"Christian and Sting have both wrestled more than they probably thought they would have when they came back. They have both been huge headline stars for us. And I just can't put over their attitude or their mindset enough," Tony Khan said.

Sting and Christian Cage's return to in-ring competition in 2021 has been a sensational story. Both men wrestled in their first match after a gap of almost seven years.

Although Christian Cage fought Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match last year, it was a mere squash match that didn't involve any physicality of bumps. Post that, he left WWE and embarked on a new chapter of his wrestling career in AEW.

He quickly became a prominent part of the roster and went on to have an undefeated streak in the company. He currently has the IMPACT World Championship around his waist.

Meanwhile, Sting's comeback story has been an inspiration for everyone who is well past their prime. The WCW icon wrestled three matches, out of which two were live in front of a live audience.

Given the spinal stenosis injury he suffered back in 2015 while working with WWE, very few thought he would step foot in the ring again. As it turns out, Sting has shown no signs of ring rust and is rewriting the final chapter of his wrestling career.

Christian Cage will headline AEW All Out next month

Will he capture AEW World Championship next month?

In an unexpected turn of events, AEW star Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at Rampage. The Best Bout Machine must be eyeing vengeance heading into their encounter.

Christian Cage will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All Out on September 5th. It remains to be seen if Captain Charisma will be able to repeat the magic again or not.

Do you think Christian Cage and Sting have been a great addition to AEW in 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Vedant Jain