Tony Khan recently explained the reason behind a former WWE Superstar's return to AEW.

The Panama City Playboy had been out with injury since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he suffered a concussion. He only appeared on screen once after that as part of a promo alongside the Young Bucks and ReDRagon.

Speaking to Nick Testoni of 98 Rock in Baltimore, Tony Khan broke down the concussion protocol in the Jacksonville-based Promotion:

"It's a very important concern. When Adam Cole was injured, we absolutely wanted to take as much time and evaluate what we could do for him, how we could treat him, and do whatever we could to put his health first before we even considered any possibility that he was going to return to the ring. It's only now that he's made this kind of progress in his brain therapy and his recovery to where we believe Adam Cole is ready to return to the ring. I'm very excited about that and it's great to have him come back to AEW Dynamite and we're so excited about more Adam Cole in AEW going forward." (H/T: Fightful)

Konnan and Disco Inferno recently commented on Adam Cole's run in AEW

While fans gave the Panama City Playboy a warm welcome on his return promo, Konnan feels the star has not had a good run in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno explained how Adam Cole was a bigger draw in NXT:

“Adam Cole? He wasn’t drawing big numbers before he got hurt so—bro, it depends what the storylines are on that show, if the storylines are good then the show is good,” said Disco Inferno. [46:16-46:24]

Konnan also chimed in, acknowledging that a good storyline in the Jacksonville-based Promotion could make Cole much more successful:

“Bro Adam Cole was in a good storyline in NXT that’s why he was drawing, he’s not in a good one here,” said Konnan [46:25-46:30]

It remains to be seen what is next for Adam Cole in AEW.

