Konnan explains why recently returned former WWE Star has failed to draw for AEW

AEW recently welcomed back one of their top stars after a lengthy spell on the shelf due to injury, but wrestling legend Konnan thinks they were a bigger draw as a part of WWE.

The star in question is Adam Cole, who ''shocked the system" when he made his AEW return on the January 11th edition of Dynamite. Cole hasn't competed since the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, and outside of an angle with The Young Bucks in August 2022, he hadn't been seen or heard from.

This worried many wrestling fans, who thought that due to the severity of Cole's injuries, he may never wrestle again. However, the former NXT Champion revealed that he is healthy and ready to go.

Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan and his co-host Disco Inferno were asked if they believe Adam Cole is a draw in AEW, and if he isn't, why hasn't he successfully transitioned from his time in WWE? Here's what they had to say:

“Adam Cole? He wasn’t drawing big numbers before he got hurt so—bro, it depends what the storylines are on that show, if the storylines are good then the show is good.” said Disco Inferno. [46:16-46:24]

Konnan elaborated by stating that the reason he was a draw in NXT was because he had good storylines, something that the WCW legend feels hasn't happened in AEW.

“Bro Adam Cole was in a good storyline in NXT that’s why he was drawing, he’s not in a good one here.” said Konnan [46:25-46:30]

Adam Cole put the whole AEW roster on notice when he returned to the company

While Adam Cole was away from the ring, All Elite Wrestling had a turbulent time, to say the least. Multiple injuries began to build up, backstage fights became commonplace, and after manipulating his way to the top, MJF became the world champion.

But the Panama City Playboy isn't going to waste any time climbing to the top of the AEW mountain again. During his promo on January 11th, Cole stated that he had bad news for the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room and said they should all be worried now that he is back.

Adam Cole has not been booked to wrestle as of yet, and fans don't know what the future has in store for the former NXT Champion, but rest assured that when he's able to get back in the ring, 2023 could be the year of Adam Cole.

Do you think Adam Cole will become the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes