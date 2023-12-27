AEW President Tony Khan pens tribute to Brodie Lee on his 3-year death anniversary

AEW supremo Tony Khan posted a heartfelt tribute to late wrestler Brodie Lee, also known as Luke Harper, on Twitter.

Brodie passed away suddenly on December 26, 2020, leaving the wrestling world in absolute shock. He is survived by his wife Amanda Huber and two sons, Brodie and Nolan. On his third death anniversary, Tony took to Twitter to post a tribute to Lee and stated how he was fortunate to work with him.

“3 years ago today, Jon Huber, or Mr. Brodie Lee, ascended. Everyone who crossed paths with Jon shared the belief that he is a great man who loves his amazing family above all + he also loves wrestling. I was fortunate to work with him, and like so many, I will always miss him,” he tweeted.

Brodie had a great stint in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family where he was accompanied by the late Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman. During his time in AEW, he was a one time TNT Champion.

WWE star Braun Strowman also posts touching tribute to AEW’s Brodie Lee

Braun Strowman and Brodie Lee were part of a fearful faction named The Wyatt Family in WWE before the latter moved to AEW.

On Lee’s third death anniversary, The Monster Among Men took to Instagram to post his own tribute to his former teammate. He posted a picture of the two of them together from their time in WWE and wrote:

"Family forever!!!! 💚❤️‍🩹💚."

While Strowman and Lee never really held any titles together, the two men had great chemistry, and it was visible each time they participated in tag team competition.

The memory of Brodie Lee will be kept alive as stars from both All Elite Wrestling and WWE have immense respect for him and will not forget what he brought to the business.

