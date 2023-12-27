WWE Superstar pays tribute to Brodie Lee; Wyatt Family member reacts

A WWE Superstar has paid tribute to Brodie Lee, and a member of The Wyatt Family faction has reacted to the message.

Brodie Lee passed away three years ago today at the age of 41. He spent seven years in WWE before departing the promotion in 2019. Lee signed with All Elite Wrestling and debuted as The Exalted One, the leader of the Dark Order faction. He captured the TNT Championship during his tenure in AEW and dropped the title to Cody Rhodes in his final match in the promotion on October 7, 2020.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan are the only remaining living members of The Wyatt Family faction. Bray Wyatt tragically lost his life to a heart attack earlier this year at only 36 years old. Braun Strowman took to social media today to remember Brodie Lee on the anniversary of his death:

"Family forever!!!! 💚❤️‍🩹💚," he wrote.

Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, commented on Braun Strowman's Instagram post, as seen in the image below.

Braun Strowman on what set Bray Wyatt apart in WWE

Braun Strowman recently shared what separated Bray Wyatt from the rest of the WWE Superstars in the company.

The Monster of All Monsters was a part of The Wyatt Family in WWE alongside Bray Wyatt, Brodie Lee, and Erick Rowan. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the former Universal Champion stated that The Eater of Worlds was excellent with a microphone in his hands:

"Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone. His character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change." [3:55 – 4:07]

Both Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt died far too soon and left behind a loving family. However, they made a massive impact on the wrestling business during their time in it and will be always be remembered for their contributions.

