Braun Strowman names one thing that set Bray Wyatt apart in WWE (Exclusive)

On August 24, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. In an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on his long-time friend's character work in WWE.

Wyatt reinvented himself several times throughout his 14-year association with WWE. Between 2015 and 2016, he worked alongside Strowman as a member of The Wyatt Family. The group also consisted of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper at the time.

Strowman told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that Wyatt's promo skills set him apart from the rest of the roster:

"Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone. His character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change." [3:55 – 4:07]

Braun Strowman compares Bray Wyatt and Paul Heyman

Many fans and wrestlers regard Paul Heyman as one of the best talkers in the industry. The former ECW owner has represented several high-profile names in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

While Braun Strowman has nothing but praise for Heyman, he thinks Bray Wyatt had more layers to his on-screen persona:

"I don't know anyone else that's done it, other than Paul Heyman, who's just been timeless with what he does as a manager and stuff like that, but he still doesn't have the range and the abilities to go through these multiple different characters that Bray had inside of his head. So, in my opinion, it's Bray Wyatt [wrestling's best talker]." [4:08 – 4:22]

The former Wyatt Family members developed a close friendship during their time together in WWE. In 2019, Strowman was named as the godfather to Wyatt's first child with former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman.

