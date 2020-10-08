AEW Dynamite celebrated 30 years of Chris Jericho on tonight's episode of the show. AEW had Chris Jericho himself in action tonight as he teamed up with Jake Hager to face Luther and Serpentico. The fans also saw three title matches on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Cody challenged Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship in a Dog Collar Match. We also saw the AEW Tag-Team Championships on the line with FTR taking on TH2. The FTW Championship was also on the line tonight as Brian Cage defended the title against Will Hobbs.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Results.

Brian Cage (C) vs WIll Hobbs (for the FTW Championship kicked off AEW Dynamite)

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Brian Cage defending the FTW Championship against young WIll Hobbs. Hobbs didn't back off from Cage and matched him for power early on in the match. Both men countered each others' suplexes before Cage hit Hobbs with a German Suplex. Hobbs no-sold it and hit a Brian Cage with a German Suplex of his own,

Will Hobbs followed it up with a massive Spinebuster but it wasn't enough to keep Brian Cage down. Hobbs went to the top rope to try and finish Cage off. Hobbs went for a Frog Splash but ended up eating the mat. Cage took advantage and immediately hit Hobbs with a massive Powerslam for the win.

Brian Cage def. Will Hobbs

RATING: B

Ricky Starks joined Brian Cage in the ring as Taz took the mic. He told Will Hobbs that he was impressive and was set to offer him a spot in Team Tazz. Darby Allin came out for the run-in, forcing them to retreat.

We got a small video package with people congratulating Chris Jericho for 30 years in pro wrestling. This video included legendary guitar player Slash, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jericho's dad Ted Irvine.