"A top candidate for AEW's Most Valuable Player" - Tony Khan praises former WWE Champion's efforts in his promotion

AEW President Tony Khan recently praised former WWE Champion and current World Champion for his promotion Jon Moxley's efforts in 2022.

The current AEW World Champion has had a fabulous year. He started the year as a singles competitor and went to become part of the Black Pool Combat club alongside Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and their manager William Regal. Moxley is the only wrestler to hold the AEW World Title three times in his career.

During an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about his World Champion. He mentioned that Moxley is one of the Most Valuable Players in his company.

"He’s been unbelievable. I think Jon Moxley this year is absolutely unquestionably somebody to be considered a top candidate for AEW’s Most Valuable Player [MVP] and definitely so many great matches so many great tooments with Mox and what a great champion," said Tony Khan. [From 19:30 - 19:50]

Tony Khan opened up on The Grandslam of Champions tournament

During the same interview, The AEW President mentioned the recent tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion. The tournament was a last-minute decision after unexpected incidents took place at the AEW All Out PPV.

Khan mentioned that given the time they had to plan and execute the tournament, every match turned out to be amazing.

"The GrandSlam tournament of champions was a huge success for AEW, and Jon Moxley was a great winner. the final match with Jon Moxley versus Bryan Danielson was tremendous. I think Bryan Danielson verson Chris Jericho tremendous and Mox versus Sammy, Sammy versus Darby and Danielson versus Hangman are all great matches and it came at a great time for us and everybody involved in that tournament is a really important star and they all had great credentials as champions to qualify for that Tournament of Champions." [19:51 - 20:25]

Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Hangman Adam Page in Cincinnati, Ohio, on a special Tuesday Night edition of AEW Dynamite on October 18th.

Who do you think will go home with the title? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

