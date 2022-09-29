Create

"Guy basically ruins the company and gets rewarded with a world title shot??" - Twitterverse erupts after top AEW star confronts Jon Moxley on Dynamite

Jon Moxley won an AEW World Title Eliminator match on this week
Jon Moxley was victorious on this week's Dynamite.
1 Comment
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 08:00 AM IST

On this week's episode of Dynamite, 'Hangman' Adam Page made a surprise appearance following AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's bout against an old rival.

Moxley battled NJPW star Juice Robinson in a world title eliminator match after winning the championship from Bryan Danielson last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam. While Robinson gave his best shot, it wasn't enough as the champion made him tap out with a Cross Arm Breaker submission maneuver.

Afterward, Page, the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale from last week's Rampage, arrived and immediately went face-to-face with Moxley.

Jon Moxley vs Hangman PageOctober 18th in CincinnatiFirst time ever matchAEW World Title on the line!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/Up9pume323

Wrestling fans on Twitter exploded with mixed reactions regarding the confrontation between the two stars.

Some were critical as to why Hangman Page was being rewarded with a title shot after the recent controversy with CM Punk:

@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Guy basically ruins the company and gets rewarded with a world title shot? Booker of the year!!!!
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Disgraceful
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork The empty headed cowboy
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork They rewarded this guy? Wow
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Hangman is weak bro. Stop tryna act like he can hang with Mox. #AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, this user had no clue what The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's gimmick was.

@davidlagreca1 @JonMoxley @theAdamPage Maybe I'm just old. I don't get the Hangman Page thing. Who is he? What is his character? He used to be the drinking guy. Now what is he? I've been wrong on guys before. Idk

However, several fans supported Hangman and noticed his "Dolly Parton" pink shirt.

hangman page getting loudly cheered >
Hangman Page is a Dolly Parton fan #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yAXaNLvZwZ
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Definitely a change of pace!
@AEW @TBSNetwork This really interesting
"Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley is another one of those AEW feuds that just instantly feels BIG TIME."

Check out the tweet here.

Page and Moxley will face each other for the first time on the October 18 episode of Dynamite. The match will be for the AEW World Championship, which will take place in Mox's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

What are your thoughts on the confrontation between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...