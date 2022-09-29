"Guy basically ruins the company and gets rewarded with a world title shot??" - Twitterverse erupts after top AEW star confronts Jon Moxley on Dynamite

On this week's episode of Dynamite, 'Hangman' Adam Page made a surprise appearance following AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's bout against an old rival.

Moxley battled NJPW star Juice Robinson in a world title eliminator match after winning the championship from Bryan Danielson last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam. While Robinson gave his best shot, it wasn't enough as the champion made him tap out with a Cross Arm Breaker submission maneuver.

Afterward, Page, the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale from last week's Rampage, arrived and immediately went face-to-face with Moxley.

October 18th in Cincinnati

First time ever match

AEW World Title on the line!

Wrestling fans on Twitter exploded with mixed reactions regarding the confrontation between the two stars.

Some were critical as to why Hangman Page was being rewarded with a title shot after the recent controversy with CM Punk:

ケニー @JimmySmits42069 @AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Guy basically ruins the company and gets rewarded with a world title shot? Booker of the year!!!! @AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Guy basically ruins the company and gets rewarded with a world title shot? Booker of the year!!!!

Meanwhile, this user had no clue what The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's gimmick was.

The Bionic Gorilla @DaBionicGorilla @davidlagreca1 @JonMoxley @theAdamPage Maybe I'm just old. I don't get the Hangman Page thing. Who is he? What is his character? He used to be the drinking guy. Now what is he? I've been wrong on guys before. Idk @davidlagreca1 @JonMoxley @theAdamPage Maybe I'm just old. I don't get the Hangman Page thing. Who is he? What is his character? He used to be the drinking guy. Now what is he? I've been wrong on guys before. Idk

However, several fans supported Hangman and noticed his "Dolly Parton" pink shirt.

MurphyMurph @JoshiPW4Life hangman page getting loudly cheered > hangman page getting loudly cheered >

"Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley is another one of those AEW feuds that just instantly feels BIG TIME."

Page and Moxley will face each other for the first time on the October 18 episode of Dynamite. The match will be for the AEW World Championship, which will take place in Mox's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

