Tony Khan recalls Brodie Lee Tribute to be the 'most personal episode' in AEW history

AEW's Brodie Lee Celebration of Life episode is one of Dynamite's most fondly remembered iterations. In a recent interview, Tony Khan opened up about the importance of putting the show together.

Brodie Lee met his unfortunate demise on December 26th, 2020, after a grueling battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Four days later, on the December 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, the entire show was dedicated to his memory as his fellow wrestlers and family all shared heartfelt stories and grieved together.

During his appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox this week, Khan shared just how much the episode meant to him.

"I think the best episode we’ve ever done is the tribute to the late-great Mr. Brodie Lee. And that’s the most personal episode to me and it’s one of the best thing we’ve ever done and it’s the best wrestling show I’ve ever seen," Tony Khan said. "It was done for a great man – everybody says the same thing about Brodie Lee, is that this guy loved his family and loved pro-wrestling." [05:56 onward]

WWE Superstar Dominik Dijakovik (T-Bar) shared a throwback image of himself and Brodie before their clash at Worlds Collide. Brodie Lee's impact on those he worked with throughout his career was plain to see, and his loss clearly still affects those he shared a locker room with.

Tony Khan has been very open about the impact Brodie Lee's passing had on AEW

2020 was a difficult year for nearly every human being across the world, and much like other live sports, pro-wrestling was hit hard. With few fans in attendance or none at all, some promotions struggled to get by. During this period, Brodie Lee had a monstrous run with the TNT Championship, but his deteriorating health would lead to more misfortune for AEW.

In his interview on The Walkway to Fight Club, Khan looked back at 2020 and all the challenges the year held for him.

"Mr. Brodie Lee was such an important person to us in AEW. (…) Losing him at the end of the year (2020) really capped off what was the hardest year in the worst possible way," Tony Khan said. "We all celebrate Jon Huber and his life every day, and I think about Brodie all the time, on a daily basis." [19:35 onward]

Brodie Lee's death and his numerous contributions towards the wrestling industry and All Elite Wrestling will likely not be forgotten by fans or Tony Khan anytime soon. Unfortunately, fans can only wonder what he might have achieved by now had he not passed away so suddenly in 2020?

