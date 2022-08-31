Current WWE Superstar shares a throwback image with Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper

Dominik Dijakovic, aka T-Bar, shared a throwback image with Brodie Lee during his days in NXT.

T-Bar was moved to the main roster during the Pandemic Era. He joined a villainous group called RETRIBUTION along with Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Mustafa Ali. The group was an absolute failure as fans and wrestlers never took the group seriously.

T-Bar previously worked as Dominik Dijakovic, who was quite over with the crowd. He even challenged Keith Lee on several occasions and came close to winning. He recently shared an image of Worlds Collide when he faced The Wyatt Family's Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee:

"Seeing #WorldsCollide making a comeback makes me very happy because it holds an extra special place in my heart. What a great guy with a great family. Such a wonderful legacy in and out of the ring," wrote T-Bar on Twitter.

In 2019, the two men faced each other at the event. Dominik Dijakovic lost to Harper, who was representing SmackDown.

What did Brodie Lee do after leaving WWE?

In 2013, the fans were introduced to The Wyatt Family, which comprised of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Eric Rowan. The highlights of the stable was their feud with The Shield.

Later, the stable added Braun Strowman to the group before disbanding and going their separate ways.

In 2019, Luke Harper had a small run with the company when he and Eric Rowan lost to Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on the blue brand. After being released by the company in December 2019, Harper joined AEW.

Harper made his AEW debut in March 2020, he began calling himself Brodie Lee and became the leader of The Dark Order.

A few months later in August 2020, he defeated Cody Rhodes and won the TNT Championship. The stable also attacked every member of the Nightmare Family to make a statement.

HHowever,in October 2020, Rhodes returned to AEW programming and challenged Lee in a Dog Collar match and won back the TNT Championship.

After a few months of disappearance, it was revealed that Lee was hospitalized where he eventually passed away in December, 2020. The company held a tribute show and several wrestling personalities across promotions paid their respects to the late superstar.

What was your favorite Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper match? Sound off in the comment section.

