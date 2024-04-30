AEW President Tony Khan receives open invitation from former WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Tony Khan has received several messages from stars past and present. The AEW GM has now received an open invitation from former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Russo, a former booker and writer has worked with major promotions like TNA, WWE, and WCW. He is known for being unbiased in his assessment of wrestling and does not shy away from airing his takes on social media.

Recently, Russo took to X/Twitter and urged Tony Khan for a "one-on-one interview" with him. He also claimed that he would be "100% respectful" in the interview.

".@TonyKhan Tony, I am actually a Wrestling Journalist with CREDENTIALS in Both JOURNALISM and WRESTLING. How do I go about getting a Legitimate One-on-One Interview with you. I know you Frequent this Social Media Outlet Daily and will see this Message. I will even follow you so you can DM me back. I am 100% being Serious. Not sure how to go about it. I just have a Bevy of Questions that I would love to ask. I will be 100% Respectful---You have MY WORD on that. Please Advise," Vince wrote.

Vince Russo recently praised Tony Khan for selling the attack on him

Fans all around the world praised Tony Khan for wearing a neck brace during the NFL Draft. Vince Russo too gave the AEW President his flowers and advised him not to take shots at WWE until AEW is a success.

"Man, I am thoroughly entertained by @TonyKhan, I really am. Fact is the Wrestling Industry wouldn't be the same for me today---if Tony weren't a part of it. That is the truth. However---there comes a time when you have to STOP talking and START doing. TK can take whatever shots he wants at @WWE, but until he improves his product, attempting to generate MASS APPEAL (and, I'm not sure he knows how to do that)---nothing is going to change. And THAT is the God's Honest Truth," he wrote.

Khan has made a lot of headlines in the recent past. A potential sit-down interview with Vince Russo will also garner a lot of attention in the wrestling world. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition anytime soon.