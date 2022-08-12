"See a lot of positives" - AEW President Tony Khan seems confident in going up against WWE under Triple H's reign

AEW President Tony Khan seemed confident in his chances of going head-to-head against WWE, this time under the direction of Triple H.

Since assuming the position as the head of creative from July 25, The Game has been making drastic changes to the WWE landscape. The 14-time world champion has been adamant about making RAW and SmackDown a must-see television over the past few weeks.

IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis have returned on the main roster programming. Meanwhile, there has been speculation about a possible return of Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt to the Stamford-based promotion.

Giving his thoughts on the Superstar Crossover, Khan thinks that WWE shows have been doing well under the Triple H-led creative. He added that he saw some positives about competing in the newly-revamped sports entertainment giant.

"I do think there are a lot of advantages, though. The shows they've been doing are generally better than the shows that they've been doing before the change, which is good for the wrestling business. It's a little bit different than what we've been going up against before, and in terms of me being the CEO of AEW, I see some positives and some negatives, but I see a lot of positives," Khan said.

The AEW President clarified the positives he talked about were about fan interest, especially between the hardcore and casual ones.

"If you've been away from wrestling and you're a big fan of it, then there's a good chance you're very familiar with a lot of the top stars of AEW. Somebody who's stepping back in and watching wrestling again would have a lot of interest in that ... It poses some challenges, but I think there's a lot of positive things about what's happening in wrestling right now, too," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Still, it remains to be seen if Khan's AEW will keep pace with WWE for the foreseeable future, especially with Triple H running the show for the latter.

President Tony Khan believes WWE's recent changes will help AEW

In a recent interview with DAZN, Tony Khan stated that WWE reshaping their structure would attract people to wrestling again and that wouldn't affect any wrestling promotion.

The AEW CEO then boldly claimed that the former's changes will benefit his company because he has some of the biggest stars like CM Punk, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, who previously wrestled with the Stamford-based company.

It will be interesting to see how the competition goes over the next few weeks between the two premier wrestling companies in the United States.

What are your thoughts on Triple H and Tony Khan going head-to-head in the wrestling programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

