"Not gonna hurt any wrestling company" - AEW's Tony Khan makes bold claim on WWE's current progress following creative control changes

In the wake of WWE changes under Triple H's regime, AEW president Tony Khan expressed a surprising opinion.

Ever since AEW's inception in 2019, Tony Khan has tried his hardest to compete with WWE's mainstream popularity. The All Elite President has personally overseen much of the creative decisions of the company. This has resulted in the brand giving stiff competition to the tried-and-tested methods of the Stamford-based Promotion.

However, Vince McMahon's retirement has given Triple H the creative control of the company. This has prompted significant changes in the programming, which used to focus on a few stars in order to elevate them tremendously over the others.

The subtle changes have led to speculation about whether WWE is going to outdo the competition once and for all. However, Tony Khan seems to believe that these changes are going to help AEW, according to his recent comments in an interview with DAZN.

"I think they've been better. It seems like that's the consensus among people who watch them. I think in general, if it's gonna get more people watching wrestling, that's probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company. And we stand to gain the most in many ways because if you're a big wrestling fan, and if you've been away...you might be saying 'Where are Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? CM Punk's back?'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Nevertheless, the competition between the two brands has never been stiffer. It remains to be seen which Promotion will eventually stay on top.

Tony Khan recently clarified status of two-day pay-per-views following former WWE star's claim

After Dustin Rhodes claimed that ambitious plans for AEW were potentially in the works, Tony Khan gave a statement refuting the rumors.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the All Elite President explained how he was not considering any such plans for the near future.

"I love Dustin so much and I was surprised that he said it because it's not something we seriously internally discussed. At most, at times, I like looking at other business models, at most I've said, 'that's an interesting business model,' but far from saying, 'That's how I'm taking our stuff' or 'that's what I'm going to do.' I'm definitely not doing that." [H/T: Fightful]

While there are no plans for a two-day pay-per-view for now, there is much to look forward to with CM Punk returning to the ring. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next in AEW.

