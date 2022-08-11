"AEW is saved" - Wrestling world erupts after CM Punk's surprising return on Dynamite

CM Punk made his triumphant return on AEW Dynamite's Quake by the Lake special this week.

The Second City saint had been out of action for a while now. After his win over Hangman Page earlier this year, Punk made a heartbreaking announcement. He reportedly suffered a foot injury that kept him away from in-ring competition.

Surprisingly, Punk did not relinquish his AEW World Championship. This prompted an eliminator series to crown an Interim Champion, which eventually turned out to be Jon Moxley.

This week on Dynamite, Moxley faced off against Chris Jericho with the Interim Title on the line. After a grueling back and forth, the Purveyor of Violence eventually defeated the Lionheart via a bulldog submission.

However, the All Elite audience was in for a surprise as CM Punk's entrance music filled the arena. The Second City Saint ran into the ring and took out JAS members who had been trying to beat down Moxley after the match.

After evicting everyone from the squared circle, Punk came face-to-face with the Interim Champion. Moxley flipped off the Second City Saint and left the scene.

Twitter erupted as CM Punk returned to the ring after his hiatus, heralding a new storyline in AEW.

With Punk returning, a power struggle between him and Moxley is expected. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the storyline progresses in the coming weeks.

A WWE legend recently questioned CM Punk's rivalry against Jon Moxley

While the wrestling world is seemingly hyped for a dream match between Punk and Moxley, Jim Cornette had a different opinion of the upcoming bout.

According to the WWE legend, a rivalry between Punk and Moxley would divide fans and confuse them on who to cheer for. Furthermore, he also called out the BCC member as a "garbage wrestler with an indie mindset."

With the match between the two veterans now seeming inevitable, it remains to be seen how fans will react to a battle between them.

Who do you think should win a fight between CM Punk and Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments below!

