"F*cking garbage wrestler with an indie mindset" - Wrestling legend not a fan of a potential match between Jon Moxley and former WWE Star

Jon Moxley's eventual match with CM Punk is apparently a bad idea, according to veteran Jim Cornette.

When The Second City Saint announced that he would be out of action after he suffered a foot injury, fans were left disheartened. However, it was also made clear that Punk would not be relinquishing his AEW World Championship Title.

In his absence, Jon Moxley emerged as the Interim AEW World Champion. However, this was a terrible decision in the eyes of Cornette, who stated that a heel should have taken the spotlight.

The WWE veteran further expressed his displeasure at Moxley being made the interim champion, calling out The Purveyor of Violence rather harshly on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

“But what have they done? They not only didn’t put the f*cking Interim Title on a heel so that there would be a dragon for the conquering hero to return and slay. But they put it on a f*cking garbage wrestler with an indie mindset," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette further went on to question who the fans were going to root for once CM Punk returned to face Jon Moxley.

"A f*cking balding, physically unimpressive, lack of athletic ability f*cking goofball with some kind of brain damage that he likes garbage wrestling. He’ll be the champion but so you’re splitting the audience who they got to cheer for? Who’s in the right who’s being taken advantage of? The f*cking whole presentation is completely off," added Cornette. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Summer of Me @DoubleDragonXP Jon Moxley has been carrying AEW on his back since CM Punk got hurt and Blackpool Combat Club is the best thing going in professional wrestling right now in my honest opinion. This promo proves why BCC is the best thing going in pro wrestling. Jon Moxley has been carrying AEW on his back since CM Punk got hurt and Blackpool Combat Club is the best thing going in professional wrestling right now in my honest opinion. This promo proves why BCC is the best thing going in pro wrestling. https://t.co/N09GyzIHHi

Will Punk be able to take down Moxley in their eventual match? Only time will tell.

Jon Moxley will face a former WWE Champion this week

While CM Punk is on the road to recovery, Moxley is not sitting idle with the Interim World title.

In the wake of his feud with Chris Jericho, The Wizard recently faced Wheeler Yuta to decide who gets a title shot with the Purveyor of violence. Despite a commendable effort, Yuta was eventually forced to tap out to the 'Lion Tamer' submission move.

The win confirmed that Chris Jericho will face Jon Moxley this week on the 'Quake by the Lake' special episode of Dynamite. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Moxley will be able to hold on to his title against the 'Lionheart' persona of Jericho.

