WWE legend takes down Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley's next challenger confirmed

Wheeler Yuta faced former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho in a high-stakes match on AEW Dynamite this week.

Last week, Le Champion confronted Wheeler Yuta as the latter proclaimed he could beat the JAS leader. Yuta's expert manipulative words worked, as Jericho laid his title shot against former WWE Champion Jon Moxley on the line.

The main event started off with Yuta taking immediate control of the match. Jericho was bombarded with a series of hits, knocking him off his feet and out of the ring.

The presence of "Daddy Magic" Matt Minard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker was negated, as Claudio Castagnoli also joined the scene. At one point, the referee evicted the JAS members, leaving Le Champion with no allies.

Despite Yuta's early dominance, Jericho managed to hit the young star with a low blow after distracting the referee. This was followed by a submission maneuver by the JAS leader and he locked in the Liontamer to which Yuta was forced to tap out.

Post-match, Jericho held on to the submission move, prompting an enraged Jon Moxley to come out to make the save. While Le Champion backed up the entrance ramp, he proclaimed that the Purveyor of Violence would face the Lionheart Chris Jericho the next time they were in the ring.

The interim AEW World Title is certainly an attractive prize for both the former WWE Champions. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who eventually ends up with the belt in the coming weeks.

