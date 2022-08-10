"It'll be like a WrestleMania experience" - WWE legend teases ambitious plans for major events in Tony Khan's AEW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently spoke about the promotion's plans to host a two-night pay-per-view like WWE WrestleMania and also host stadium shows.

While WWE exhibits a large number of pay-per-views in their scheduling, AEW has stuck to only four pay-per-views each year. This year saw an exception, as the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show on June 26 was a welcome addition to the list. However, unlike WWE, All Elite Wrestling has seldom hosted stadium shows, with their most prominent stadium show being Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In a recent appearance on Terrificon (via Fandom Spotlite), Dustin Rhodes was asked if AEW planned to do stadium shows in the future. The Natural had a rather promising response as he revealed a snippet of AEW's future plans.

"If we did go to a stadium show, I hope that we would do well for a Double or Nothing or All Out, do I know if it's going to sell out? I have no idea. I would hope so, but we don't need to do those all the time. You have these arenas that are just fine. I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution." [H/T Fightful]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe.



I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution.”



- Dustin Rhodes

(via Terrifcon) “I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution.”- Dustin Rhodes(via Terrifcon) https://t.co/AJvI6BVo75

AEW has certainly grown at a steady pace ever since its inception. It remains to be seen whether the brand will host a WrestleMania-like event in the future.

The former WWE star recently addressed questions regarding his status in Ring of Honor

Fans have been speculating how Tony Khan was going to book ROH ever since he acquired the promotion back in March. With an extensive roster now in his command, Khan is undoubtedly spoilt for choice.

During an appearance on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling before the Death Before Dishonor show, Dustin Rhodes talked about the possibility of him appearing in ROH.

"I'm not sure because I wasn't at the last one," said Rhodes. "But, you know, if Tony needs me to go and coach some of the matches, I would love to," Rhodes said. "Ring of Honor is just kind of getting back started out right. We've had the one pay-per-view, it did well."

While the former WWE star has had a semi-regular on-screen presence in AEW programming, he has played a major role as a coach backstage. As of now, it remains unclear when he will have another match in the squared circle.

Who do you think Dustin Rhodes could face in Ring of Honor? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha