Tony Khan announces Ring of Honor purchase on AEW Dynamite

Heading into AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan confirmed he had yet another announcement for the fans. As we found out at the beginning of the show, he announced the acquisition of Ring of Honor.

As part of the deal, AEW has acquired the extensive video library dating back to 2002.

Khan followed up his historic announcement by booking a clash between Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels in an homage to their past clash within the Baltimore-based promotion.

AEW has a sea of talent that once followed the code of honor, with names such as Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and the Young Bucks all making their names in RoH.

Tony Khan wants to bring another former RoH star to AEW

Tony Khan continues to expand AEW with blockbuster signings like Keith Lee and Buddy Matthews this year. His latest announcement brings Ring of Honor into the All-Elite umbrella, where many RoH alumni ply their trade.

That doesn't necessarily mean Khan intends to rest on his laurels. During the latest media call, he was asked about the potential arrivals of WWE departures Jeff Hardy and Cesaro.

As a former ROH star, Cesaro is someone TK has his eye on, putting over his immense ability and athleticism before confirming he would be open to bringing him into the fold.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy appears to be more of a done deal. The Hardy Boy himself declared that he was AEW-bound, and as such the question was asked to Tony as to whether it is a foregone conclusion or not. While keen to downplay the certainty of his arrival, TK lamented praise on Hardy and once again confirmed his interest in the star.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria