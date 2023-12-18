AEW President Tony Khan unveils brand new championship [spoiler]

AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan unveiled a new championship during the tapings for his shows last night. This would be an additional championship for the women's roster, the Ring of Honor Women's TV Championship.

In contrast, the men's division in AEW and ROH have been stacked with singles titles, as there are now nine of them in total. The ROH Women's Division as of now only has one title, the Women's World title, and Athena has been holding this for around 370 days.

Last night, during the tapings of ROH TV which happened after Collision, Tony Khan himself came out to unveil the title. However, he did not reveal how the inaugural champion was to be crowned. To know more, fans will just have to stay tuned to Ring of Honor.

The ROH World TV Championship, on the other hand, saw a new champion at Final Battle this past Friday as Kyle Fletcher was the last man standing during the Survival of the Fittest match.

AEW produces good sales for Revolution PPV next year

Next year on March 3rd, AEW will hold its annual Revolution PPV, but this year, it will be in the legendary Greensboro Coliseum, and will feature the retirement match of WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Ahead of the show, tickets have been available for fans to purchase, and the promotion has sold a great amount of them. They look to be in the right direction to fully sell out the stadium.

WrestleTix on Twitter recently provided data regarding seat capacity and ticket sales, saying that they have now distributed 11,025 of the available 12,054 tickets for the event. With around 3 months to go till Revolution, there would be a big chance of full capacity.

Following the mixed reviews regarding how Tony Khan runs both AEW and ROH, it will be interesting to see if 2024 will indeed be the start of a new era.

