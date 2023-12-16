AEW sells staggering tickets for upcoming show; event almost sold out

AEW is set to hold its highly-anticipated Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. The event is shaping up to be a big one, as it is reportedly almost sold out.

The full match card for the pay-per-view is yet to be announced. However, one match that every wrestling fan will be looking forward to is Sting's retirement bout. The Vigilante's last dance has definitely played a huge role in the successful ticket sales for the event.

According to WrestleTix, the total capacity for the venue is 12,054, and the show has already sold 11,025 tickets with just 1,029 seats remaining. During the pre-sale period, nearly 4,000 tickets were sold, which is proof of the excitement and support of the AEW fans for the PPV event.

Lex Luger shares his thoughts on Sting's AEW retirement tour

WWE veteran Lex Luger recently spoke about Sting's ongoing AEW retirement tour.

Sting is set to officially retire from in-ring competition at the Revolution 2024. His opponent is yet to be announced, however, many believe that it could be one of his past rivals from his illustrious career.

On the latest episode of the Lex Express podcast, Luger noted that Sting may occasionally return despite officially retiring:

“Not to give anything away about our private conversations but I kinda already knew he was really considering wrapping it up, as far as wrestling matches. He hasn’t told me this but I feel like the condition he stays in, the way he looks, his character, he could still come back and lock somebody up in a Scorpion [Deathlock]. I’m not sure he wants to do that, he might just want to do a clean [break].”

The veteran further spoke about possibly attending the Revolution PPV:

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do it. I’m under contract to WWE as an ambassador." (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

Who will be Sting's opponent at AEW Revolution 2024?

