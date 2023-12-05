Jim Cornette wants two WWE legends to retire like Sting instead of a 'f**king puddle of blood' in AEW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently weighed in on the booking of Matt and Jeff Hardy in AEW.

The Hardys' current run has become a hot topic of discussion among fans after the two men vented their frustration over their booking in AEW. The Charismatic Enigma recently stated that he feels like a 'ghost' backstage as he was in WWE. Matt Hardy also expressed the same and lamented the lack of opportunity being given to them.

Speaking on the latest edition of Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette asserted that The Hardys or any other underutilized talent need to forget about their run in AEW and go somewhere else:

"Right now, the best thing that can happen is that people forget what they've done in AEW so they can start fresh either there or somewhere else because it's been so bad. But when they first brought Jeff back. I said okay, they can't do that ladder sh** like they did 20 f**king years ago with Edge and Christian because Edge and Christian can't do either because they're 20 years older. But their names, they're recognizable," Cornette said.

Cornette added:

"I'm not saying they're gonna go out there and recreate 2001 TLC or whatever, nor do I want anybody else to either because that's what started this whole f**king mess. But their names that a smart promoter and a manipulative matchmaker could have used to monetize over the short term for the nostalgia factor...There's no need to do that [On if The Hardys should reinvent themselves]. They're a couple of years away from not doing what they've been doing at all coz everybody gets older. But you're the f**king Hardys. Don't reinvent s**t. Do a retirement tour like Sting and go out in a blaze of glory instead of a f**king puddle of blood." (3:22 - 7:28)

Check out the full clip below:

Matt Hardy teases possible heel turn in AEW

Matt Hardy is no stranger to playing a heel character, but the idea of The Hardys embracing a villainous side is something that could intrigue fans.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt pitched the idea of him and his brother turning heel:

"I feel like the natural thing to play off of is like channel that frustration and kind of put it into what we’re doing. And to those people, if they hate us, we will give them a reason to hate us..Because there’s never been really like an aggressive take by any means necessary like cheat if you have to or break the rules if you have to or be bad Hardy Boys version of the Hardys."

With Worlds End pay-per-view fast approaching, it would be interesting to see if The Hardys will get booked for the marquee event before 2023 ends.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive-Thru podcast.