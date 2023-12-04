"Just retire then go to HOF," "TK basically lost all trust with him" - Fans furious after WWE legend voices frustration over AEW booking

An AEW star opened up about his frustration over the company's booking. The star in question is Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy was the mainstay of WWE for many years. Due to a shocking turn of events, he was released from his contract in December 2021. During the December 4, 2021, WWE Live event taking place in Texas, the Charismatic Enigma advertently walked out of the show, which led to his release.

The 46-year-old star made a shocking debut in AEW in March 2022. The star stayed relevant for a couple of months until the controversy caught him again. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in June and was suspended till April 2023. Since the former United States Champion made his return, he has come into the spotlight due to botched moves.

Recently, Jeff expressed his frustrations over his AEW booking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. A Twitter user recalled him walking out of the WWE show.

"Grass isn't so green. Remember walking out of that WWE event trying to get out of the contract?" wrote the user.

Matt Hardy talks about the Hardys turning heel in AEW

WWE veterans Matt and Jeff Hardy have made a name for themselves by executing breathtaking moves throughout their careers.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the latter discussed the possibility of the duo turning heel.

"To those people, if they hate us, we will give them a reason to hate us, you know what I mean? And there’s something we can do there to evolve our characters and once again reinvent into something we’ve never done. Because there’s never been really like an aggressive take by any means necessary like cheat if you have to or break the rules if you have to or be bad Hardy Boys version of the Hardys," said Matt Hardy.

Hardy also said that the brothers haven't worked as heels together in their careers.

"We’ve done stuff is broken Broken Matt and Brother Nero there was a time where he was the Antichrist. Obviously, I’ve been heel because I was like, you know, more of the heel because he was all historically the more popular the two of us, you know, but I think the two of us together as in a new role, I think it would be very refreshing," continued Hardy.

Matt and Jeff Hardy turning heel as a heel would really be interesting to see.

Do you think the duo should turn heel? Let us know in the comments section below.