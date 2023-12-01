Two WWE legends are frustrated with their booking in AEW

It appears that some of the veterans in the AEW locker room might be a bit frustrated with the way they've been booked lately including two former WWE Superstars.

They might have won almost every major Tag Team Title there is to win, but as of late, The Hardys haven't had a whole lot of momentum behind them in the All Elite Wrestling.

This hasn't gone unnoticed either, as Matt Hardy took to his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast to express his frustration at the fact that he believes he and his brother are being overlooked.

"I mean, I just feel like because we are considered one of the most one of the most iconic tag teams, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, you know with all of our achievements and you know all the ground we’ve broken all the trails, we blazed, I felt like we would be in some sort of circulation where we come in we you know, have some wins here and there, we get some momentum going, then we go into a big issue with a younger guy, and then like, we make this younger guy look good, you know, but we haven’t really got the opportunity to do that. And that’s what I want."

Matt did admit that Tony Khan spoke to The Hardys after their most recent match to talk about what direction they are going in, but Matt still feels that he and his brother should be in the ring with all of the best teams in AEW.

"I mean, even you know, there’s a time today after our match was over, went back to the boss said, Hey, we want to talk to you, you know, going forward and we’re going to do that or whatever. But I feel like there’s a way to get to that where you can still keep us in the mix as someone, a team that is a threat and that is relevant and current, but then you can still help build younger teams as well. And I think that’s where we need to be right now." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Matt Hardy was in action on AEW Dynamite this past week

Sometimes, it's all about momentum in wrestling, and The Hardys need some of that if they want to change their destiny in AEW. Which is why they were booked in a trios match on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

The Hardys had Isiah Kassidy by their side and faced Action Andretti along with the returning Top Flight, who were wrestling their first match as a duo since Dante Martin broke his leg at ROH Supercard of Honor in March.

Andretti and the Martin brothers had youth on their side as they defeated Isiah Kassidy and The Hardys before being confronted backstage by Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

