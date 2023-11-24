Current WWE name doubtful of showing up in AEW for Sting's retirement tour 

WWE veteran is doubtful of coming to AEW at Revolution 2024 for Sting's retirement tour. The veteran in question is none other than Lex Luger.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Sting announced his retirement, stating that his final match in the Jacksonville-based promotion will take place at Revolution 2024.

He would also be joined by wrestling veteran Ric Flair in his retirement tour. Sting's rival, WWE veteran Lex Luger, recently shared his thoughts on The Icon's retirement tour.

On the latest episode of the Lex Express podcast, Luger hinted at the possibility of Sting occasionally returning despite officially hanging up his boots.

“Not to give anything away about our private conversations but I kinda already knew he was really considering wrapping it up, as far as wrestling matches. He hasn’t told me this but I feel like the condition he stays in, the way he looks, his character, he could still come back and lock somebody up in a Scorpion [Deathlock]. I’m not sure he wants to do that, he might just want to do a clean [break].”

Furthermore, he talked about WWE will not allow him to attend Revolution, despite his desire to be present for Sting's farewell:

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do it. I’m under contract to WWE as an ambassador." (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

It will be interesting to see which wrestling veteran will come to Revolution for Sting's farewell.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff says he is happy for Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who worked with Sting during the Monday Night Wars, has reacted to the Icon's retirement announcement.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he is happy for former WCW star Sting.

“I’m happy for him. You know, I think anytime somebody that’s been in the public guy, even a career like professional wrestling, in particular, has an opportunity to kind of end their career the way they want to under their own terms. That’s always a great thing. So I’m happy. I’m happy for Steve Borden. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

It will be interesting to see who the Stinger faces in his final match at Revolution next year.

