AEW President Tony Khan urged to immediately delete his social media accounts due to a major reason by WWE veteran

Tony Khan has come under a lot of scrutiny for a lot of things over the years. Now, a WWE veteran has urged the AEW boss to quit social media.

Ad

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on Tony Khan. The AEW boss is quite active on social media, especially X, where he notifies fans about matches on upcoming shows for his promotion. He also uses the platform to respond to negative comments. Consequently, Tony's social media activity has raised concerns for AEW. However, Bully Ray believes that he should avoid social media completely for a different reason.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray blamed the AEW fanbase for the poor creative direction of the company, stating that Tony tries to please the fans with his booking:

Ad

Trending

"I don't necessarily know if I quote-unquote blame Tony Khan's creative anymore. I think I blame the AEW fanbase on social media. The AEW fanbase on social media are people that Tony listens to and thus tries to please with his booking and I think the AEW fanbase is booking AEW into a corner."

Ad

He further added that Tony should delete his social media account and listen to his heart when making booking decisions:

"I believe that Tony should shut his Twitter machine off and book from his heart with what he wants to see and not what people on the internet want to see." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan provided an update on Kamille's future

Kamille aligned herself with Mercedes Mone as soon as she debuted in AEW last year. After a few months of being The CEO's bodyguard, Kamille quit the role after her relationship with the TBS champion turned sour. On the November 30 episode of Rampage, Kamille was attacked backstage. Since then, she has not been seen on AEW TV.

Ad

During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan was asked about Kamille's status. He replied that Kamille hadn't been seen since she was attacked backstage, but he hinted that she would return for payback:

“That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Kamille will make her highly-anticipated return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback