WWE Hall of Famer reveals that Tony Khan is disinterested in bringing him back to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff admitted that Tony Khan wants no part of him in AEW moving forward.

Bischoff made several appearances for the Jacksonville-based company between 2020 and 2021. Since then, the former WCW head honcho has been critical of the way Khan runs his promotion.

During his appearance on the MackMania podcast, Bischoff said he undertstands Khan's issues with him:

“I have been beating this drum, and this is one of the reasons why Tony probably thinks I am a pain in his a** at this point. I’ll never get invited to another AEW event, which is okay. I am a little sad about that, but I get it, I don’t take it personally.”

Bischoff added that the company's penchant for catering to internet fans will eventually lead to problems:

“But I’ve been saying for over a year now when it comes to them. And this is why I am concerned about their dirt sheet booking approach, booking for the internet if you will. Is that if you’re not growing, you’re dying.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eric Bischoff previously shared his thoughts on the AEW Dynamite expenditures

Eric Bischoff previously made some calculations on how AEW operates their expenses on Dynamite.

In an exclusive episode of Strictly Business, the former RAW general manager detailed the costs for every Dynamite episode:

“My guess is the cost of producing that show when they’re having to travel and doing it live, I would be shocked if they were able to produce that show for less than $450,000 an episode,” Bischoff said. “That doesn’t include talent, I’m talking about producing the show. There’s half that $865,000 a week, now you’ve got to throw talent on top of that, now you’ve got to throw travel on top of that, now you’ve got to throw a lot of things on top of that. So it’s hard to say whether they are profitable or not."

Joseph Atkinson @BCIsFine @StrogDogg @KingCorey_



Only one person has gone back since AEW has been around and that's Cody. Hardly "everyone"



Here you go. @WrestlingNewsCo AEW are slowly but surely increasing in terms of viewership, it's PPV buyrates are going up too. Ticket Sales are record breaking.. You gotta acknowledge the growth bro.Only one person has gone back since AEW has been around and that's Cody. Hardly "everyone"Here you go. @StrogDogg @KingCorey_ @WrestlingNewsCo AEW are slowly but surely increasing in terms of viewership, it's PPV buyrates are going up too. Ticket Sales are record breaking.. You gotta acknowledge the growth bro.Only one person has gone back since AEW has been around and that's Cody. Hardly "everyone" Here you go. https://t.co/TnFN283oOq

With Bischoff now not being invited to return, he might continue to be critical of Tony Khan and the upstart promotion.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan not inviting Eric Bischoff anymore in his company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh