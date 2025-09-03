AEW quietly confirms new special event

AEW has been making big changes to its programming for the go-home show of a major pay-per-view. All Out 2025 will be held in Toronto on September 20. The show will go up against WWE Wrestlepalooza, the first premium live event to air on ESPN domestically. However, Tony Khan has an excellent record for booking blockbuster All Out shows since they started.So far, only one match has been confirmed for All Out 2025. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will take on FTR in a tag team match. The rest of the card is yet to be confirmed. Jon Moxley will likely take on Darby Allin at the pay-per-view. The Jacksonville-based promotion has a huge task at hand: building the bouts.The go-home show for All Out was recently confirmed in TV listings. On September 17, the promotion will air Dynamite at 8 PM, followed by a Collision episode. The event is named 'September to Remember'. The company trademarked the term last month. Collision will be followed by a special countdown program for All Out.Wrestling veteran disagrees with AEW President Tony KhanMJF withdrew his contract execution days ahead of the AEW Forbidden Door. After the contest, Tony Khan announced that, moving forward, the holder of the contract would have to inform about the cash in at least one week before.While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, veteran Dutch Mantell said that instant cash-ins were interesting as contract executions could happen on the same night.&quot;Well, I don't think it makes much of a difference, really. It's just a rule change. But that means they can't change it. So, a guy cannot win it on a pay-per-view, say on a Sunday or Saturday, and then go cash it in on a Monday. I liked it better the old way. He could cash it in the same night. I like that idea,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what goes down at AEW All Out.