WWE veteran shares honest opinion on huge rule change made by Tony Khan in AEW: " I don't think it makes a difference"

A WWE veteran weighed in on a huge rule change that AEW president Tony Khan announced recently. The veteran believes the change makes little difference.
Over the years, wrestling fans have come to appreciate and acknowledge various types of matches in professional wrestling. One of the most popular bout types that WWE produces is the Money in the Bank Ladder contest, where multiple wrestlers compete for a contract that grants them a shot at any title of their choice, at any time, anywhere for a year. Similarly, AEW has its own version of this, called the Casino Gauntlet match, which earns its winner a contract that they can execute for an opportunity at the AEW World Title at any point.
However, Tony Khan made a change to this rule during the post-Forbidden Door media scrum. Khan explained that contract holders will now need to provide one week's notice before cashing in their shots. On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was asked about his opinion on this rule change, and he responded that it didn't make a difference.
"Well, I don't think it makes much of a difference, really. It's just a rule change. But that means they can't change it. So a guy cannot win it on a pay-per-view, say on a Sunday or Saturday, and then go cash it in on a Monday. I liked it better the old way. He could cash it in the same night. I like that idea," said Mantell. [From 1:08 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Dutch Mantell says AEW didn't invent the Casino Gauntlet Match
Before diving into the main point of the rule change, in the same video, Dutch Mantell clarified that he believes AEW did not invent the Casino Gauntlet Match, but instead took it from another company.
"Well, they didn't invent that. They took that. They took that from another company because it's established now. Okay, but you need a week's notice. Before you cash it in," [From 0:31 to 0:49]
Mantell, who has a decorated career in professional wrestling, was known for his time in WWE from 2013 to 2016, where he managed Jack Swagger (fka Jack Hager) under the name Zeb Colter. The duo popularized the catchphrase "We the People," which wrestling fans still recognize today.
